AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Trading 0.6% Higher

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) shares traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.48. 43,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 54,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.