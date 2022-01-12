Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,727,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125,557 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.31% of Verisk Analytics worth $746,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $109,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,994. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.44.

VRSK stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.62. 14,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,466. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.