Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $890.12 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,544,434 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $890,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.96.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXPI traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $228.20. 34,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $156.02 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.06.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

