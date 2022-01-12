Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.79 Billion Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,841,552 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,473 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.1% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,787,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $66,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.69 on Wednesday, hitting $535.52. The company had a trading volume of 71,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,739. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $617.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $621.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $255.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

