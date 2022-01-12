Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.21 Billion Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,423 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,206,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $6.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.95. 18,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.47.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,494 shares of company stock worth $1,875,608. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

