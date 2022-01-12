Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.06 Billion Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,202,173 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,098,854 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.45% of Oracle worth $1,063,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Oracle by 5.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 41.7% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,981 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.16. The stock had a trading volume of 144,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,982,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.52. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $235.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

