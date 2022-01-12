Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,690,416 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690,416 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.6% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.57% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $1,644,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 187,641 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,988,000 after acquiring an additional 240,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.20. 34,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,087. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

