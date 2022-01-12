Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.50.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS opened at $72.29 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 651.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.