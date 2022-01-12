Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alkermes’ portfolio of marketed drugs, Vivitrol and Aristada continue to drive growth for the company. Approval of new drugs will add another revenue stream in the long run. In June 2021, the FDA approved Lybalvi (ALKS 3831) for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. The drug was launched in October 2021. Successful commercialization of the drug will boost Alkermes’ prospects. Its pipeline candidate, nemvaleukin alfa, is being developed in multiple studies for treating solid tumors. Other pipeline too is making good progress. However, Alkermes is highly dependent on manufacturing and royalty revenues, which remains a concern. Also, recent pipeline setbacks have hurt the stock severely. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALKS. Citigroup started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $25.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alkermes will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 527.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

