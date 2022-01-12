Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALGS. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Aligos Therapeutics from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aligos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ ALGS opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $169.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 2,859.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 453,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 55.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after buying an additional 388,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 59.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 983,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after buying an additional 368,539 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,865,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,368,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.