Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $231.01 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.24.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caledonia Investments PLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $20,558,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 161,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,201,000 after buying an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 36,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $8.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,339,344. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.53 and a 200 day moving average of $163.17. The stock has a market cap of $370.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

