Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) rose 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 1,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AGNPF)

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

