Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALFVY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
ALFVY opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.34.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.
