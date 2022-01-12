Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALFVY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

ALFVY opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.