Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus raised Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $62.89. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.61.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 138.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 121,277 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth $38,268,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at about $2,359,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

