Alchemix Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39.72 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Alchemix has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Alchemix has a market cap of $304.69 million and $39.72 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $317.64 or 0.00726531 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00061209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

ALCX is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,268,050 coins and its circulating supply is 959,205 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

