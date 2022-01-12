Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

NYSE ACI opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on ACI shares. TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

