Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.
NYSE ACI opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.
About Albertsons Companies
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.
Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.