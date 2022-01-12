Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives $14.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

AGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,234,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,739,000 after buying an additional 1,353,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,060,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,263,000 after purchasing an additional 205,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,513,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 505,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.