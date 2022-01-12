Akroma (AKA) Price Down 53% This Week

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $109,064.00 and $106.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded 53% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.62 or 0.07681968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00070505 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars.

