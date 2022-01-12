Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

DETNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Danske lowered Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $31.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $41.24.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

