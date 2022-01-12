Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €128.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($145.45) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($180.68) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($150.00) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €131.92 ($149.91).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €118.42 ($134.57) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €110.09 and a 200-day moving average of €112.01. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

