Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $169.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $215.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.23% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2026 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABNB. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.79.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB stock opened at $168.61 on Monday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $107.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $4,188,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,175,824 shares of company stock worth $215,894,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,756,000 after buying an additional 1,631,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,734,000 after buying an additional 391,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,368,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,278,000 after buying an additional 557,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.