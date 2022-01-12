Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Steady growth in fleet is driving Air Lease’s top line. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In November 2021, the company’s board approved a 15.6% hike in its quarterly cash dividend to 18.5 cents per share. Air Lease’s sound liquidity position is an added positive. At the end of the third quarter, the company's total liquidity was worth $8.4 billion. The positivity surrounding the stock is evident from the upward revision of the 2022 Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings over the past 60 days. On the flip side, the company believes that its collection rate might remain under pressure due to the effects of COVID-19. Additionally, escalating costs due to higher interest expenses and depreciation of flight equipment expenses are hurting the company’s bottom line.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Air Lease stock opened at $45.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.25. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Lease will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3,783.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

