Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AFLYY. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a €4.50 ($5.11) price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup upgraded Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

OTCMKTS AFLYY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 32,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

