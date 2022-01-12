Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO James B. Pekarek Sells 15,000 Shares

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $300,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AGTI traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. 219,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,629. Agiliti, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $262.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $19,136,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $8,267,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,950,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

