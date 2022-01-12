Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,094 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.62. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

