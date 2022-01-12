Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 516,751 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $804,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 95.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $165.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.25. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $107.65 and a one year high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

AMG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

