Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $361,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 525.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $234,000.

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23.

