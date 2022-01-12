Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 353 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

