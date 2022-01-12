Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 135 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 46.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 571.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter worth $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $369.34 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $394.84 and its 200-day moving average is $372.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.27.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

