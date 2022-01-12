Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $58.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

