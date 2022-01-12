Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 599 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Entegris by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Entegris by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,029,000 after acquiring an additional 87,966 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris stock opened at $135.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,628. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

