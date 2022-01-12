Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,256,000 after acquiring an additional 254,160 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,059,000 after acquiring an additional 339,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $150.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $150.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

