Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $169,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 67.0% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 87,649 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
COP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.
NYSE COP opened at $83.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $83.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.
