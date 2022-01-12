Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,325 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,919,000 after acquiring an additional 225,447 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,089,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 62.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 58.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 59.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $354.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIDU. TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.12.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

