Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 49,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CP. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.05.

CP stock opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.42. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

