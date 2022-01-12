Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.78 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

