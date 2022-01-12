Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,319 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $603,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000.

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average is $43.61.

