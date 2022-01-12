Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 30,960 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 361,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 43,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,424,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 198,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 87,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,072,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,380,000 after purchasing an additional 392,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 10,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $147,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $269.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.76 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.50%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

