Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $360.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will post sales of $360.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $365.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $356.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries reported sales of $370.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $81.71 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,237,000 after purchasing an additional 84,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after purchasing an additional 589,621 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 329,988 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 811,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,190,000 after purchasing an additional 93,108 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

