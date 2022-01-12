Adshares Trading Down 8% This Week (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00005802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $54.30 million and $2.23 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00172342 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 21,832,511 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.