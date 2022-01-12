Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.12. 2,820 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72). Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 285.12% and a negative return on equity of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addex Therapeutics Ltd will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Addex Therapeutics stock. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Addex Therapeutics comprises about 0.1% of New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. owned 0.61% of Addex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

