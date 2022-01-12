Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.36

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $559.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.