Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.36

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.
ADAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.
The firm has a market cap of $559.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAP)
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
