Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATNM. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $98,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

