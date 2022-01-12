Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.68

Accor SA (EPA:AC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €29.68 ($33.73) and traded as high as €30.84 ($35.05). Accor shares last traded at €30.61 ($34.78), with a volume of 506,225 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.66.

Accor Company Profile (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

