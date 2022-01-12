Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.13. 48,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 864,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

ACCD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Accolade’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 40.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after buying an additional 771,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 66.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after buying an additional 557,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Accolade by 835.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after purchasing an additional 459,541 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Accolade by 418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after purchasing an additional 373,676 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,299,000 after buying an additional 337,914 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

