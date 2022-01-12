Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.13. 48,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 864,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.
ACCD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.
The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 40.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after buying an additional 771,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 66.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after buying an additional 557,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Accolade by 835.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after purchasing an additional 459,541 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Accolade by 418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after purchasing an additional 373,676 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,299,000 after buying an additional 337,914 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
