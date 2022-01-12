Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,386 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 12.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.3% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 9,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $8.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.32. The company had a trading volume of 27,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,912. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $378.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.