Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.
AKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.
In other Acadia Realty Trust news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $379,760 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 354,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 545.50%.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.
