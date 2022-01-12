Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

AKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $379,760 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 606,587 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 66,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 354,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 545.50%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

