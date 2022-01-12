97,027 Shares in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 97,027 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,977,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in LivePerson by 101,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LivePerson by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in LivePerson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 87,103 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in LivePerson by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 976,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.66.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.