8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EGHT. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.64.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.25. 2,578,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,541. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $41,105.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,141 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in 8X8 by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 95.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



