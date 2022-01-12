8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EGHT. Barclays began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

8X8 stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,541. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $69,692.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $59,583.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $1,907,141. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in 8X8 by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,979 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,258,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,976,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 432,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 26.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,836,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,953,000 after buying an additional 388,336 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

